Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.69 Billion

Brokerages predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce sales of $56.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.93 billion to $57.98 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $49.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $211.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $213.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.44 billion to $236.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,804 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $122.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

