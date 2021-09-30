Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $279,998.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

