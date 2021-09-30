Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 217,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

