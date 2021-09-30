4,215 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after buying an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 537,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,003,000 after buying an additional 177,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI opened at $362.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.25 and a 1 year high of $369.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

