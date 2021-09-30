Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 304 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $30,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

SMG opened at $148.35 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

