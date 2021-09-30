Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PDCO opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

