Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 463,974 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463,974 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,434 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period.

BKLN stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

