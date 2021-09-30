Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 140,393 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1,673.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,393 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NiSource by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 262,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 72,408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NiSource by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,523,000 after acquiring an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

