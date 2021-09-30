Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 229 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,585 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $220.80 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.08.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

