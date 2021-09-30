Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 28,539 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

NYSE:SLB opened at $30.33 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

