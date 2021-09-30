Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,886 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after buying an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter worth $92,783,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,158,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,209,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE:PUK opened at $38.96 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.