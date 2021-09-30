20,041 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,096 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 17.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 880,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 128,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

