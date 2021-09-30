Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,010 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

