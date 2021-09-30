Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.97.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

