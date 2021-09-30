Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,059 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $23,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

EWY stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $96.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

