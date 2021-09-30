HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 189 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Novartis by 114.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 149,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

