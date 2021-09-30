HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 189 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.89 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

