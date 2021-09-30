Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

