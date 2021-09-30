SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $312.80 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.45 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total value of $558,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,499 shares of company stock valued at $55,518,700. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.85.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

