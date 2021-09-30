Keybank National Association OH Sells 48,989 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,989 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

