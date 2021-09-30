Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 1st

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day moving average of $175.17.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.