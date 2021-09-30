Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.25. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

