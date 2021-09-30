Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

