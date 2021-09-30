qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $247,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

