qPULA Trading Management LP Sells 27,748 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

qPULA Trading Management LP lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,748 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.96 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $256.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

