22,755 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.37 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

BTG has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

