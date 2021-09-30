McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, RTT News reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.970-$3.020 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.97-3.02 EPS.

MKC stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

