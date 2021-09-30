qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $226,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,506,000 after buying an additional 996,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Discovery by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,787,000 after buying an additional 1,586,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discovery by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

