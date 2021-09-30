qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Shares of 700 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.64 and its 200 day moving average is $271.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

