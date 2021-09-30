Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $5,085,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

IBM opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.