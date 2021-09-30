Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $195.75 and a 12-month high of $266.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.94.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

