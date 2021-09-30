Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.22

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and traded as low as $52.05. Linamar shares last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 355 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

