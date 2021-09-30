Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.41

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and traded as high as $46.04. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 7,905 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBA. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 2.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.