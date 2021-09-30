Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce sales of $30.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.97 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $31.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $127.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $129.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $132.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

