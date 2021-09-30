Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.96

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.69 ($0.06). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.43 ($0.06), with a volume of 9,300,636 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.66. The company has a market cap of £38.61 million and a PE ratio of -21.13.

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Colin Bird purchased 2,054,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.