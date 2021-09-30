VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $990.60

Vp plc (LON:VP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 990.60 ($12.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($13.85). VP shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.85), with a volume of 5,192 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of £417.60 million and a P/E ratio of -89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 992.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 915.42.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

