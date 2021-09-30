Bank of Montreal Can Has $85.58 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,709,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CSX were worth $85,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

