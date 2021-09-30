UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,056 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $517,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

UDR stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

