Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $570.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $605.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.96. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

