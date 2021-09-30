Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 917.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,248 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $22,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 190.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 128.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

NYSE DRI opened at $153.68 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.