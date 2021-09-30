Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $182.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $180.02 and a 52 week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

