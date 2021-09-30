Stephens Inc. AR Sells 504 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,113 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MET opened at $62.58 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

