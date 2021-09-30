Barings LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Barings LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.74.

NOW stock opened at $618.02 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.75, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

