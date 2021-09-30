iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $244.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $255.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

