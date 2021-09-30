Twin Tree Management LP Buys 18,016 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 210.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonos by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 96.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 30.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 46.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

