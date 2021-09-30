Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $191,090,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,479 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

