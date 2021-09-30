Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

