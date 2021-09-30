Blair William & Co. IL Has $17.07 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $116.68 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

