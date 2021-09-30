Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

