HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5645 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82.

Several research firms have commented on HLLGY. UBS Group lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. downgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

